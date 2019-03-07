16
Fostering Happiness: What Makes Employees Thrive

We tend to underestimate the value of a happy employee. Happy employees spread positivity and encouragement, and (most importantly) they tend to stick around for a long time.

Turns out, happy employees are also more productive. Shawn Achor, happiness expert, GoodThink Co-Founder and CEO, and TED Talk speaker says, “The greatest competitive advantage in the modern economy is a positive and engaged brain. The human brain at positive has an unfair advantage over that same brain at negative or neutral. When we are positive, we show 31% increase in productivity.”



Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








