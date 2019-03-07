We tend to underestimate the value of a happy employee. Happy employees spread positivity and encouragement, and (most importantly) they tend to stick around for a long time.
Turns out, happy employees are also more productive. Shawn Achor, happiness expert, GoodThink Co-Founder and CEO, and TED Talk speaker says, “The greatest competitive advantage in the modern economy is a positive and engaged brain. The human brain at positive has an unfair advantage over that same brain at negative or neutral. When we are positive, we show 31% increase in productivity.”
Fostering Happiness: What Makes Employees ThrivePosted by pvariel under Strategy
From https://www.wrike.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on March 7, 2019 7:24 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments