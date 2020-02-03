In the UK, there has been an issue with unemployment. Less people out of work means fewer people claiming job seekers allowance and a rise in overall disposable income, both advantages for the state of the economy. With the closure of high street stores set to continue in 2019, and retail workers facing the highest levels of unemployment, it’s important that successful retailers do what they can do reduce unemployment in the industry — but how?
How Can Retail Businesses Help Better Staff Retention?
