26
Vote
1 Comment

How to keep Your Online Customers Coming Back

How to keep Your Online Customers Coming Back - http://www.mibusinessmag.com Avatar Posted by SPCowan under Strategy
From http://www.mibusinessmag.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on November 8, 2018 3:41 pm
Businesses are starting to see traction from e-commerce now than ever before. How do you retain your online customers and keep them happy? Here are a few tips.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

I like the statement: “Be Real”
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop