Java is an object-oriented, platform-independent, high-level, class-based, programming language, designed to acquire minimum dependencies and higher reliability. It is the server-side or backend language used to build web apps, desktop apps, android apps, games, artificial intelligence, fintech, work with big data, etc. But, what are the responsibilities of Java Developers, why your business might need them, what are the advantages of hiring Java developers, and how can you hire experienced freelance Java Developers?

