During his years as an advertising executive and copywriter, Ogilvy created some of the world’s most successful and iconic marketing campaigns, including the legendary Man in the Hathaway Shirt, plus notable efforts for Schweppes, Rolls-Royce, and the island of Puerto Rico, among many others.
13 Timeless Lessons from the Father of AdvertisingPosted by kimonos under Advertising
From https://www.copyblogger.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on August 17, 2019 11:02 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
11 hours ago