10 Ways for Hotels to Upgrade the Customer Experience

10 Ways for Hotels to Upgrade the Customer Experience - https://aremorch.com Posted by AreMorch under Customer Service
From https://aremorch.com 2 days ago
Why is the Customer Experience important for Hotels?

Customer experience is fast becoming a commodity. Hotels that are succeeding and innovating are raising the stakes attracting new uncontested markets. Your Hotels customers are no longer benchmarking your customer experience based on competitors in your industry they’re comparing you to the best customer experiences they receive anywhere.



Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 56 minutes ago

Are: Thanks for sharing these examples! It is fun to learn that you use unconventional activities in the hospitality industry! ;)
Written by AreMorch
1 hour 50 minutes ago

Thanks, Martin. As Hoteliers, we have to learn to both listen and ask customers. Hotels that start thinking outside the box will add leaps in value.
Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Are: I can visualize the images of hotel guests jumping on beds as one of their micro-moments. ;)
Written by AreMorch
1 hour 59 minutes ago

Hi, Martin. Yeah, I was at one event where I was speaking two days in a row. And on my first day, I told attendee to define the softness of their Hotel bed by jumping on it - shoot a picture or record a video doing so and share it on Social Media. When I worked at Sheraton we had the Sweet Sleeper Bed.. we need to add 'Safe To Jump On' and then Sheraton could add it up to their sales pages with the customer's permission of course.
