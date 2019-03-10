17
Vote
2 Comment
Do your Hotel innovate in a relevant context with new customer trends and wants?

Social Media Marketing today is all about value innovation. Today customers are looking for alternative solutions that transform an ordinary experience into an extraordinary experience.

The key to creating shifts towards alternative solutions starts with focusing on value innovation.



Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 33 minutes ago

Are: Have you been at The Six Hotel in Stockholm, or the Foundation Hotel in Detroit?
- 0 +



Written by AreMorch
32 minutes ago

No, when I discover and research these Hotels I get a lot of information through the channels and tools I use. Back in the days, I used to work in Hotel reservations and I learned some really valuable ways to gather information about local Hotels even if I had not been there myself. Though I add them to my list of Hotels to visit. Cheers.. Are
- 0 +



