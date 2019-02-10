The Hotel business is one that is lucrative and tends to make money, especially in tourist areas. This is because people are looking for a comfortable home away from home and Hotels usually do the trick. If you want yours to stand out from the many Hotels out there, you have to ensure you make the customer as comfortable as possible. This is usually about giving them a safe environment and exceeding their expectations when it comes to basic amenities.
How to Keep Customers Occupied in a Hotel LobbyPosted by AreMorch under Customer Service
From https://aremorch.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on February 10, 2019 12:34 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
1 day 4 hours ago
2 days ago
1 day 23 hours ago