Why Taking Initiative is Fundamental to Service

From https://strellasocialmedia.com 4 days ago
You’ve probably heard the phrase, “Customer service is everyone’s job.” It’s not an activity that’s the sole responsibility of one department. Every one of us should be taking the initiative to serve the customer in the best ways possible.


Comments


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Rachel: I see the challenge for members of an organizations to be proactive and take the initiative. If you are "stuck" within your job description, what do you do? ;)

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by centralpawebster
9 hours ago

Hi Martin, thank you for your thoughtful comment. As for me, I believe that identifying the core values and their behaviors prior to hiring will make the process easier. Thank you, Rachel
Latest Comments
