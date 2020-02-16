16
Vote
0 Comment

15 Best Email Subject Lines and Why They Work

15 Best Email Subject Lines and Why They Work - https://www.marketingwords.com Avatar Posted by karonthackston under Direct Marketing
From https://www.marketingwords.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on February 16, 2020 12:11 pm
You can write the best email content known to humankind, but if no one opens your email to read it, what good will it do? That’s why professional copywriters (including me) spend a great deal of time brainstorming subject lines, revising, editing, and testing before they choose the one (or two) to use in their messages.

I’m an admitted data geek when it comes to marketing. That’s why I love combing through all the stats year after year to determine which subject lines have worked well for me. Now it’s time to share my findings with you!

Here are the email subject lines that performed the best for me over the past 12 months.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company