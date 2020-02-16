You can write the best email content known to humankind, but if no one opens your email to read it, what good will it do? That’s why professional copywriters (including me) spend a great deal of time brainstorming subject lines, revising, editing, and testing before they choose the one (or two) to use in their messages.



I’m an admitted data geek when it comes to marketing. That’s why I love combing through all the stats year after year to determine which subject lines have worked well for me. Now it’s time to share my findings with you!



Here are the email subject lines that performed the best for me over the past 12 months.

