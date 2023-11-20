When your product arrives at a customer’s door, it often sits there for days or even weeks before they open it. In that split second, your branded custom shipping box tells them how they feel about your brand.
Boosting your brand image with custom packaging can help you make a big impression. Here are three ways a well-designed shipping box can gain brand recognition and increase customer loyalty.
Custom Shipping Boxes Big Impact On Your Brand IdentityPosted by Inspiretothrive under Direct Marketing
From https://smallbiztipster.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on November 20, 2023 5:01 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments