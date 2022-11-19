Many organizations are laying off their employees as a result of tighter budgets. Outright layoffs are no doubt, costly & dangerous due to which companies have turned to a subtler approach of “Quiet Firing” or deliberately developing an unfavorable work environment which forces employees to quit voluntarily. Checkout these 6 Signs if you are being quiet fired from your job & how to deal with it.
What is Quiet Firing? 6 Signs You Are Being "Quiet Fired" From Your Job
From https://www.borderlessmind.com 2 days ago
November 19, 2022
