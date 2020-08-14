18
According to survey data from Alignable 40% of small businesses are at risk of running out of cash by the end of this month. That's why they're helping to launch the #MyMoneyStaysLocal campaign to encourage consumers and fellow business owners to spend locally.


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Jon: Alignable is only available in the United States of America? I am for supporting local businesses, but without global trade, there would be now local small businesses.

Best Premises,

Martin
Latest Comments
