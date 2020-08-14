According to survey data from Alignable 40% of small businesses are at risk of running out of cash by the end of this month. That's why they're helping to launch the #MyMoneyStaysLocal campaign to encourage consumers and fellow business owners to spend locally.
#MyMoneyStaysLocal Campaign Debuts, Reminding Consumers to Support Small BusinessesPosted by jondyer under Finance
From https://dyernews.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on August 14, 2020 7:54 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
8 hours ago
Best Premises,
Martin