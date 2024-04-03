In the world of economics, where numbers and data rule, a fascinating phenomenon known as the "money illusion" has captured the attention of economists, investors, and policymakers alike. It's a concept that delves into the intricacies of human perception and the profound impact it can have on economic decision-making.





In this blog, we'll explore the concept of the money illusion, dissect its implications, and understand why it's an essential consideration for anyone navigating the complex landscape of modern finance.

