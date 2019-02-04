28
Job Numbers: An Alarming Trend Few Are Talking About

Job Numbers: An Alarming Trend Few Are Talking About - https://www.thefranchiseking.com Avatar Posted by franpro under Franchises
From https://www.thefranchiseking.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on February 4, 2019 12:17 pm
In this franchise blog post, The Franchise King® talks about the job numbers, and the alarming trend few are talking about. Until now.



Written by lyceum
13 hours ago

Joel: It is all about the business cycles (boom and bust). It is about 10 years since the last downturn of the economy, so it is time for the next "crash"...

Best Premises,

Martin
