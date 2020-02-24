17
Top 100 Global Franchises

Top 100 Global Franchises - Posted by franpro under Franchises
From https://medium.com
Made Hot by: thelastword on February 24, 2020
This year, Franchise Direct does more than rank the top franchises from around the world. There's updated information on the NLRB fiasco, and their final (I think) decision. Check the franchising report now!


Written by lyceum
2 hours 27 minutes ago

Joel: I will go through the list. Interesting to see that McDonald's is still the humber 1. Here in Sweden, the local chain, Max, is getting the stronghold position, instead of McD., and Burger King. Circle K has taken over several gas stations here, so I understand why they have jumped up the list. Have you tested Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (#71) and Round Table Pizza (#80)?

All the Best,

Martin
