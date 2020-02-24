This year, Franchise Direct does more than rank the top franchises from around the world. There's updated information on the NLRB fiasco, and their final (I think) decision. Check the franchising report now!
Top 100 Global Franchises
From https://medium.com
February 24, 2020
