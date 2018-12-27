Veterans and Franchise Ownership: A Good Match?Posted by franpro under Franchises
From https://www.sba.gov 5 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on December 27, 2018 7:29 am
Should military veterans consider franchise ownership? Are veterans a good fit for owning a franchise business? Find out in the post I wrote for the SBA.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments