28
Vote
1 Comment

What Is BERT? - Whiteboard Friday - Moz

What Is BERT? - Whiteboard Friday - Moz - https://moz.com Avatar Posted by pvariel under Global
From https://moz.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on November 21, 2019 11:22 am
There's a lot of hype and misinformation about the new Google algorithm update. What actually ﻿is﻿ BERT, how does it work, and why does it matter to our work as SEOs? Join our own machine learning and natural language processing expert Britney Muller as she breaks down exactly what BERT is and what it means for the search industry.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

So, Google is going to think like a human, e.g., as Bert from Sesame Street?! ;) Do you remember the search engine called, Ask Jeeves?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company