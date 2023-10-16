16
In a world where employees are increasingly treated as mere cogs in a machine, new approaches to onboarding can provide a much-needed breath of fresh air, and help to unlock the potential to transform the way companies view and treat their workforce.
In this episode of Process Street’s Employee Onboarding Podcast, we’ve got a riveting conversation between Erica Gordon Roberts and our host Erin Rice, who discuss a unique onboarding strategy that doesn’t just tick the boxes but also establishes a deep-rooted emotional connection with new hires.


Share your small business tips with the community!
