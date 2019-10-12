You can try to mediate between conflicting parties all you want, but some personalities are just made for conflict. People with these personality types rub off on their colleagues the wrong way and before you know it, human resources has their hands full. And no one’s doing any work. These types of problematic employees often find their way into your business when you don’t get the right staffing solutions.



Without using a personality test for job applicants, these personality types can infiltrate your company and disrupt workplace productivity.

