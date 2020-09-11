No matter what website you have, you can’t afford to ignore website accessibility.



Not only does it impact your ability to sell to persons with disabilities (PWDs), but you could even face serious lawsuits related to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).



No matter which way you look at it, you stand to lose big time if your website isn’t accessible.



Find out the “What’s?” and “Why’s?” behind web accessibility – and how to make your site accessible and ADA-compliant.

