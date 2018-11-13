17
Vote
1 Comment
If you have a white elephant exchange planned for the office this year, here are some funny and entertaining business gifts to consider.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

I haven't heard about the White Elephant or Yankee Swap before. I think I will ask the company, Cool Stuff, if they know about this tradition. Similar products of the gifts listed, could be purchased from this e-commerce site. ;) I bought some early X-mas gifts and a belated Father's day (is on 11/11 in Sweden) present, yesterday. I got 11% discount as it was Singles Day.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop