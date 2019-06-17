Assigning team members to their tasks is a duty which is as vital as it is tedious.
Everyone pretty much knows what they should be doing, so there’s no need to directly assign them to everything when you could be spending time on more important tasks, right?
Wrong.
How to Assign Tasks Dynamically: Role Assignments in Process StreetPosted by andriawhack under Management
From https://www.process.st 3 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on June 17, 2019 7:33 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments