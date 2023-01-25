If your processes are good, there could be another reason for delays. The answer: Bottlenecks.
Think of your processes as a sunny day at the beach. You’ve come prepared with sunscreen, hats, sunglasses, snacks, an umbrella, and tons of water. But in the middle of your beach day, you run out of the water screaming with a jellyfish attached to your leg.
The jellyfish is the bottleneck, and trust me, it stings just as bad for your business when one of those babies wraps itself around your company processes.
The Secret to Unblocking Your Business BottlenecksPosted by kahlua16 under Management
From http://www.process.st 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on January 25, 2023 3:25 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments