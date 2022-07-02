23
Vote
1 Comment
A few years ago, I published an SEO case study on my blog where I revealed a relatively simple, yet often overlooked, technique to boost search traffic to your old posts.Using the remarkably easy 6-step content upgrade strategy, I was able to significantly increase organic traffic to my blog. The content upgrade strategy is a process of relaunching an old blog post with new and updated information in an effort to boost its search traffic and revive its rankings. On this episode, I deconstruct all the steps involved in the content upgrade strategy, with examples, so you can follow the same process for your own blog.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Sandeep: You are close to the big milestone of 100 episodes! I would like to talk with you about the podcasting 2.0 initiative and the value for value model, including new podcast applications utilizing the new podcast standard regarding namespace and the RSS feed.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company