A few years ago, I published an SEO case study on my blog where I revealed a relatively simple, yet often overlooked, technique to boost search traffic to your old posts.Using the remarkably easy 6-step content upgrade strategy, I was able to significantly increase organic traffic to my blog. The content upgrade strategy is a process of relaunching an old blog post with new and updated information in an effort to boost its search traffic and revive its rankings. On this episode, I deconstruct all the steps involved in the content upgrade strategy, with examples, so you can follow the same process for your own blog.
Marketing Mantra: Ep. #82 - Content Upgrade Strategy: 6 Easy Steps to Boost Your Organic Traffic on Apple PodcastsPosted by 99signals under Marketing
From https://podcasts.apple.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on July 2, 2022 11:59 am
