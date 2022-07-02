A few years ago, I published an SEO case study on my blog where I revealed a relatively simple, yet often overlooked, technique to boost search traffic to your old posts.Using the remarkably easy 6-step content upgrade strategy, I was able to significantly increase organic traffic to my blog. The content upgrade strategy is a process of relaunching an old blog post with new and updated information in an effort to boost its search traffic and revive its rankings. On this episode, I deconstruct all the steps involved in the content upgrade strategy, with examples, so you can follow the same process for your own blog.





