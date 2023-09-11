Walmart is one of the biggest retailers in the United States, and the statistics in this article also reveal them to be one of the biggest retailers in the entire world.



Walmart sells just about everything under the sun, including food, household products, electronics, clothing, jewelry, children’s toys, books and more.



Their ecommerce division even has a marketplace feature, which helps them remain competitive with eBay and Amazon.



In this post, we’ve listed the top Walmart statistics from reports published around the web.





