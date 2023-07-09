Did you know that over half the global population is now active on social media? It goes without saying, then, that social media is an essential marketing channel for all types of businesses.



But if you want to make the most of it, you’ve got to build a strong social media presence first—and that’s easier said than done.



It’s not enough to just create a brand account on the major platforms and post some run-of-the-mill content from time to time.



If you want to grow your following and boost brand awareness, you’ve got to really nail your social media marketing strategy.



With that in mind, we’re going to share 21 powerful and proven ways to build your social media presence in this post. We’ll cover a mix of essential tips that everyone should follow, plus some lesser-known strategies that you can use to get ahead of your competitors.

