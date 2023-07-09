17
21 Proven Ways To Build Your Social Media Presence

Did you know that over half the global population is now active on social media? It goes without saying, then, that social media is an essential marketing channel for all types of businesses.

But if you want to make the most of it, you’ve got to build a strong social media presence first—and that’s easier said than done.

It’s not enough to just create a brand account on the major platforms and post some run-of-the-mill content from time to time.

If you want to grow your following and boost brand awareness, you’ve got to really nail your social media marketing strategy.

With that in mind, we’re going to share 21 powerful and proven ways to build your social media presence in this post. We’ll cover a mix of essential tips that everyone should follow, plus some lesser-known strategies that you can use to get ahead of your competitors.


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Adam: Which way has been most effective for you? I have had time to be consistent now and then, but I have never given up. I like point 17. Promote your social media accounts IRL If you have podcast, it is pretty easy to promote it in real life. You could always ask someone at a meeting, do you listen to podcasts?

All the best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
4 hours ago

Can’t exactly pin it down to one or several tactics. I’ve used many over the years.

The current social algorithms do make it difficult to take breaks from social without losing traction. That’s one thing I miss about the early days of social.

I don’t listen to podcasts generally - too little time. I know some people can listen while they work but I find it distracting unfortunately.
