16
Vote
1 Comment
Social media platforms provide for some huge opportunities to build traffic, find your customers and build brand awareness. But you can only realize those opportunities if you take your social media content seriously. You can invest time in building a following and spend money on getting your updates noticed, but…


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by GrowMap
6 hours ago

We all definitely need to save this link because it gives the video length limitations for the various social media platforms.

And it also contains a chart with guidance on how you can tag influencers and people you're connected with on each social network.
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company