Here are six steps you can take to optimize your page speed and, in turn, improve your SEO performance.


Written by lyceum
22 minutes ago

Adam: Thanks for the information! I have some work to do... ;)

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
2 hours 27 minutes ago

Adam:

Oh! According to page speed insights dev the site gets 68 prestanda and 2,8 s speed index.
Written by lyceum
2 hours 31 minutes ago

Adan:

I got this message on Web page test:

"Oops!

There was a problem with the test.

You've reached the limit for logged-out tests this month, but don't worry! You can keep testing once you log in, which will give you access to other nice features like:

Access to 13 months of saved tests, making it easier to compare tests and analyze trends.

Ability to contribute to the WebPageTest Forum.

Access to upcoming betas and new features that will enhance your WebPageTest experience."
Written by adamjayc
1 hour 30 minutes ago

The platform was updated recently and no longer allows usage without an account. You’d need to sign up for a free account to use it.
Written by lyceum
2 hours 43 minutes ago

Adam: Which service do you use to check the loading time for your website? I am curious to test how my new site is doing so far... ;)

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
2 hours 35 minutes ago

WebPageTest (.org) is a good option. Includes some of the metrics from Google’s PageSpeed Insights tool and some additional options.

But for simplicity, PageSpeed Insights is ideal.
Share your small business tips with the community!
