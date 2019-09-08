These days, brands need to employ a solid strategy to secure an ample flow of footfall in their physical stores. This is mainly due to the fact that many customers have abandoned the historic weekend saunter down the high street in favour of convenient, online alternatives.
A Guide to Using Personalisation to Capture Your AudiencePosted by ivanpw under Marketing
From http://www.bizpenguin.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on September 8, 2019 10:24 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments