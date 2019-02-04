You cannot optimize your business communication tools without a strategic plan. Here are five attention-grabbing Public Relations tactics you can use.
Amassing an Audience: 5 Attention-Grabbing PR Tactics You Can TryPosted by ivanpw under Marketing
From http://www.bizpenguin.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on February 4, 2019 12:55 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
ivanpw
-
amabaie
-
bloggerpalooza
-
thelastword
-
steefen
-
sundaydriver
-
LoopLooper
-
Webdev1
-
centrifugePR
-
deanuk
-
businessgross
-
robinandy58
-
NolanGreen
-
FutureVision
-
ObjectOriented
-
Copysugar
-
lyceum
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
FastSwings
-
jobsinsports
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
13 hours ago