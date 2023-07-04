Welcome to our Awario review.



Awario is one of our favorite social listening tools. It actively monitors the web for mentions of the keywords that matter most to your business and collates them all in one place.



In this post, we’ll be taking a closer look at everything Awario has to offer. We’ll explore all its features, show you how the app works, discuss what we think its biggest pros and cons are, and much more.



Ready? Let’s dive into it.

