You’ve got a great small business story to tell, but how do you find just the right words? On today’s show, David Leonhardt, President of The Happy Guy (THGM) Writing Services, sits down with Shawn Hessinger, the Executive Editor of Small Business Trends, to discuss how hiring a copywriter may be a better idea than trying to go it alone. Other highlights of the video include the benefits of hiring a copywriter, the best places to find this type of talent and how to convey your message to them once you do.
David Leonhardt on Hiring a Copywriter for Your Small BusinessPosted by amabaie under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on October 23, 2022 9:13 am
