In this interview, I share my story of turning Blogging Wizard into an award winning blog. Inside, you'll also find some insights into how to handle traffic drops (and much more).


Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Adam: :)
Written by lyceum
4 days ago

Adam: Thanks for the information. Thanks for your feedback regarding the video I sent you!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
4 days ago

No problem!
Written by lyceum
4 days ago

Adam: I wonder how you interact on Pinterest nowadays? It has an interesting search engine feature, tagging, etc.

I will send you an short video for your information about this new thing.
Written by adamjayc
4 days ago

Indeed. Despite those 21K/monthly views, the majority of engagement seems to be spam comments and requests from people that want to message me so they can get into my group boards lol.

Sounds good!
Written by lyceum
5 days ago

Adam: I really never got into Pinterest, and it was interesting to hear your that you have stopped totally. Is this service still on the top 10 list of social med platforms? I will send you information about a new service that will be rolling out during the years to come. I attended the kick-off event in Gothenburg.
Written by adamjayc
5 days ago

I think it's still in the top 10. Not quite sure how viable the platform would be now. Apparently I still get 20K/monthly views on the platform but I have no idea how haha.

Interesting, sounds good!
Written by lyceum
5 days ago

Adam: I will find some great insights here. Thanks again for sharing. Yes, the year 2023 is moving along fast... ;)
Written by adamjayc
5 days ago

Glad to hear it! My pleasure :)
Written by lyceum
5 days ago

Adam: I will read your post during this week. It could be a great source of inspiration for the rest of the year! It is now week 26, and Midsummer has passed... ;)

all the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
5 days ago

Thanks Martin. Hope you find some insights you can put into action. Feels like this year is going fast!
Written by adeone79
5 days ago

Hi, Adam,

Very informative. One of my takes is this, "Progress for the sake of progress, isn’t really progress at all".

So true, thanks for sharing.
Written by adamjayc
5 days ago

My pleasure. Thanks for the kind words. Glad this was useful for you!

- Adam
