The pandemic has made an impact across all industries. Some have been instant winners, like the tech space where the move to remote work forced the adaptation of work from home tools like Zoom. Other spaces like the events space had to pivot and find ways to deliver engaging online events. More interestingly, though, it has forced some slower moving industries, like the auto sales industry, to more rapidly change.

Conventional dealers are looking for partners to help them bridge the digital divide and evolve their sales models. Here are a few areas where you can capitalize, and help you think through ideas for other markets.

