Want to learn the secret to getting more followers on Twitter? You’re in the right place.



It’s been a pretty wild year for the bird app.



Ever since Elon Musk’s controversial acquisition of the platform, the Twitterverse has been in a seemingly never-ending state of change.



And while not all of those changes have been well received, some of them have brought new opportunities for growth.



In this post, we’re going to show you how to get Twitter followers this year. We’ll share 30 proven methods that are pretty much guaranteed to work if you put in the work.



Ready? Let’s jump into it.

