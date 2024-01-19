Want to learn how to get verified on Instagram? We’ve got you covered.



In this post, we’ll be sharing everything you need to know to get that coveted blue tick—and all the benefits that come with it.



First, we’ll explain what getting verified on Instagram means, and how that meaning has changed since Instagram started rolling out its new Meta Verified feature.



Then, we’ll discuss who’s eligible and show you two ways to get verified: the easy way and the hard way.



Plus, we’ll also share some tips to help you meet the eligibility requirements for traditional verification, explore the answers to some FAQs, and more.

