Want to learn how to go live on TikTok? You’re in the right place.



In this complete beginner’s guide, we’ll be telling you everything you need to know about TikTok LIVE.



First, we’ll explain what it is, how it works, and the requirements your account will need to meet to get started.



Then, we’ll explain how to go live on TikTok step by step and share some workarounds you can try if you don’t meet the prerequisites.



After that, we’ll share some tips and best practices you can follow to make your live streams a success. And finally, we’ll wrap up with some FAQs and final thoughts.

