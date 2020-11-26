16
How To Measure The ROI Of SEO & Content Marketing

How To Measure The ROI Of SEO & Content Marketing - https://funneloverload.com Posted by adamjayc
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on November 26, 2020 3:18 pm
Measuring ROI can be straightforward in most cases but measuring the ROI of your SEO and content marketing activities isn't always so easy. This article shares exactly what you need to know.


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 2 minutes ago

Adam: Thanks for your input! I appreciate your thoughtful reply. What is CAC?
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
58 minutes ago

No problem! It stands for Customer Aquisition Cost.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Adam: What is your take on Return on Engagement?
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
3 hours ago

It's a nice metric to have in a report a long side ROI, CAC, etc. But it can lead to a focus on vanity metrics that may not move the needle for businesses.

As a small business owner, I don't pay much mind to it because it can be more of a distraction than anything else. It's a different story for bigger businesses though.
- 0 +



Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








