Written by lyceum
1 hour 55 minutes ago

Adam: I will post a photo on Instagram today. It is like Open Thread post, start of the week, mentioning the latest issue of my newsletter.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
1 hour 47 minutes ago

Sounds good, Martin!
Written by lyceum
1 day 3 minutes ago

Adam: I like to check my Instagram on a daily basis, and post now and then, at least once per week.
Written by adamjayc
23 hours ago

That’s a good routine. IG is only a priority for my side project so it doesn’t get as much attention as I’d like.
Written by lyceum
1 day 17 hours ago

Adam: Christopher has now a mustache! ;) Do you know if he has a business Instagram account? I have turned my main Instagram into a business account.
Written by adamjayc
1 day 16 hours ago

Indeed. It’s a great mustache! I’m not sure actually - I haven’t been using Instagram much myself lately.
Written by pvariel
2 days ago

Hi Adam,

what an informative share!

No doubt, it's a good guide to follow and apply for the business owners to promote their business activities on Instagram. Our friend Chris did a good homework and presented it well in a step by step method.

Thanks Adam and Chris.

Best

Phil
Written by adamjayc
2 days ago

Hi Phil,

Good to hear from you. Thanks for the kind words. Chris did a great job on this.

We’ve got more of his posts lined up due for publication soon.

Best,

Adam
