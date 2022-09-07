16
Keyword Cannibalization: How to Identify and Fix It [4 Ways]

Keyword cannibalization is something that can happen to any website, no matter the size or amount of content.

It can be an issue because it can negatively influence your search engine positions.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss what is keyword cannibalization, how it may impact your rankings, and how to identify and fix it!


Written by lyceum
1 day 3 hours ago

Erik: That is good to hear! You have to stay away from cannibals! ;)
Written by erikemanuelli
2 days ago

Do you know what is keyword cannibalization?
Written by erikemanuelli
1 day 12 hours ago

It is a simple concept, though, Martin. :)
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Erik: That sounds scary!
