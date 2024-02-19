Welcome to our Landingi review.



Landingi is a landing page tool that allows you to create and optimize landing pages in a few clicks.



The platform offers ready-made templates, an AI-powered smart builder, A/B testing, and more.



The key question: is it worth your time?



By the end of this review, you’ll know the answer, including whether it suits your specific needs.



We’ll dive into Landingi’s capabilities, explore the plans available, and detail what we think are the software’s main pros and cons.

