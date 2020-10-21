19
Marketing Isn't (Just) About Marketing Any More

Today’s truly effective Marketing Department needs to expand into previously-restricted departmental silos such as sales, support, and even finance.


Comments


Written by KEXINO
2 hours 2 minutes ago

Hi Martin, hope you're well.

If by "conversational marketing' you mean online chat/SMS/etc. then that's exactly what I'm talking about.

Depending on the business there may be questions that pre-sales or support staff are best placed to answer via conversational marketing. But should management from those departments be in charge of that? To me, I say they should not.

It's increasingly the same for IT, operations, and even the accounts dept. When staff from these departments interface with customers, their approach and language should be consistent with what Marketing is saying.
Written by andriawhack
2 hours 5 minutes ago

Interesting post!
Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Gee: How about conversational marketing?

All the Best,

Martin
