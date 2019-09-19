19
The best way to earn the loyalty of customers and prospects is to make them commit to something. People prefer to be loyal and consistent with a choice they previously made. Use these proven commitment and consistency strategies to retain current customers and win sales.



Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 21 minutes ago

Ross: I like the example with Amazon's wishlist. I have to think how I could increase the sales of the upcoming tea blends, I am planning to launch in the future.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



