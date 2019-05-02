16
Mobile devices have completely evolved the way customers search, engage and buy.

It’s indisputable that every business in existence must bake ‘Mobile’ into all aspects of marketing in our touchscreen-obsessed era.

So, if your potential customers are glued to their mobile devices, be sure to use these techniques to memorably connect with these people on the move, at any time.



Comments


Written by lyceum
1 day 17 hours ago

Sam: Thanks for your input!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by pvariel
2 days ago

Thanks, Erik for this share. It is indeed a great reminder to all online users especially the bloggers. Our sites should be mobile friendly to get a friend rank as a majority of the web users are now the users of mobiles for checking all their online needs. Thanks, Sam for the well-researched post. Keep sharing.

Best

~ Phil
Written by erikemanuelli
1 day 12 hours ago

It's a must to have a mobile-friendly website, nowadays, Phil!
- 1 +



Written by Sam-Hurley
2 days ago

Thanks so much for reading & sharing your thoughts here, Philip! :)

Sam

--
Written by erikemanuelli
2 days ago

Augmented Reality is fascinating. As AI continues to growth, this looks like the future of mobile marketing to me. Really interesting, Sam. Thanks for sharing your knowledge.
- 1 +



Written by Sam-Hurley
2 days ago

AR + AI = Very interesting times ahead, Erik!!
Written by Sam-Hurley
3 days ago

Thanks a million for sharing my article here, Erik! :)

Which concept did you find most interesting?

Sam

--
Written by Sam-Hurley
2 days ago

@Lyceum: Great question!

While it may have an impact on how much we use devices, I don't believe it'll have much of an impact on how we shop / research. :)

Thanks for reading!

Sam

--
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Sam: What do you think about measuring the screen time as the iPhone is doing now? Will it have an impact on how we use our mobile devices in the future?
