In this special episode, I’ll be joined by John Wall, co-host of Marketing Over Coffee. If you haven't subscribed to Marketing Over Coffee already, I'd urge you to do so right now. It’s one of my favourite marketing podcasts and it’s also one of the most highly-regarded marketing podcasts with over half a million downloads annually. The show follows a unique format — John Wall and his co-host Christopher Penn record most of their episodes in a local coffee shop where they discuss the latest marketing trends and occasionally invite marketing influencers to share their unique perspectives.
Past guests on the show have included thought leaders and influencers like Seth Godin, Rand Fishkin, and Simon Sinek, among many others. 



Written by lyceum
2 hours 35 minutes ago

Even if I am a tea drinker, I enjoyed listening to Marketing Over Coffee! ;)
