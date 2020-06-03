In this episode, I'll explain the importance of search intent and what you need to do to optimize your content for search intent and rank higher on Google.
You'll learn:
- What is search intent?
- Why search intent is important
- The 4 different types of search intent w/ examples
- 5 steps to optimize your pages for search intent
[Podcast] Search Intent: The Most Important SEO Ranking Factor - Marketing Mantra
