In this episode, I'll explain the importance of search intent and what you need to do to optimize your content for search intent and rank higher on Google.

You'll learn:

- What is search intent?
- Why search intent is important
- The 4 different types of search intent w/ examples
- 5 steps to optimize your pages for search intent


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Sandeep: Thanks for sharing this episode. It gave me food for thought. I am having a dilemma of writing for potential buyers of my first book on (black) tea, and at the same time to create search engine optimized content. I will talk about this in my podcast on tea, The Perfect Cuppa: Tea Sketches, and my podcast, Tea Party Media.

All the Best,

Martin
