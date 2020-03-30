17
Vote
1 Comment
Successful salespeople and business leaders inevitably learn how to close even those deals which present unexpected challenges along the way. Keep the following four tips in mind and you could find yourself making more deals than in the past.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Ivan: I want to seal more deals, so I will go through your post. I will have a challenge with tip 4, as I don't see other peeps working with new media, as competitors. ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company