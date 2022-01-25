16
SweepWidget Review: Social Media Contests Made Easy

Looking for an easy way to run social media contests? Check out our SweepWidget Review and find out why we think it’s the number one social media contest tool.


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Adam: I will check out SweepWidget in the future. It could come handy if you want to do give-aways.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by sweep1237489
4 days ago

Thank you for this detailed review! We have always used SweepWidget for our contests and couldn't be more pleased.
Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Sweep: Welcome to BizSugar! Are you working close with SweepWidget?

All the Best,

Martin Lindeskog

Moderator
