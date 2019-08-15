Political branding is about how an individual, organization, or campaign is perceived by the public. In politics, just like in business, your brand is not what you say it is – it’s how others actually see your brand. Here are our insights on the branding in the democratic presidential primary race.
The Best and Worst Political Branding of the 2020 Democratic Primary RacePosted by RossKimbarovsky under Marketing
From https://www.crowdspring.com 17 hours ago
Made Hot by: chadp on August 15, 2019 2:11 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
RossKimbarovsky
-
crowdSPRING
-
ABrayfield27
-
wittmaak
-
KristieWeltmermsh
-
KingRIOT
-
Halcyona
-
123sirbyer
-
cSKatie
-
idealancer
-
DylanOshin
-
carenk
-
pinkllama
-
masoncolin
-
jbianca
-
chadp
-
kevind
-
chrisd
-
peteyb
-
jonasg
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
ISMagazine
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
diegof
-
amandaw
-
giusepper
-
officiousintermeddler
-
nathanozelim2
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments